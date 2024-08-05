During last week’s episode of All American: Homecoming , Simone celebrated her 21st birthday, but with all things All American , the good times also come with some drama. Episode four in season three focused on Simone and Lando’s rekindled love, and this week, the drama shifts to Simone’s tennis aspirations as she struggles through another crisis. Additionally, Thea makes her return to Bringston will relationship troubles brew for Cam and Keisha. With that being said, here’s what you can expect for episode five:

(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent All American: Homecoming episode will be found below.)

When Will All American: Homecoming Season 3, Episode 5 Come Out?

The fifth episode of All American: Homecoming season three, titled “Before I Let Go,” will arrive on August 5. The Charissa Sanjarensuithikul-directed and Cam’ron Moore-written episode will be available on Monday, 8/5 on the CW TV channel at 9pm EST/PST. The episode will later be available to stream on the CW app and website at 3 am ET/12 am PT. A synopsis for “Before I Let Go” can be found below:

Simone struggles with a crisis as Thea returns to Bringston. Keisha goes to JR for advice and Cam questions why she didn’t go to him. Lando learns more about the history of KEK.

You can also watch a preview for All American: Homecoming season three, episode five below:

Are you ready for the last Homecoming week? A new episode of #AllAmericanHomecoming airs tomorrow at 8/7c on The CW! pic.twitter.com/KQLvmmmXZE — All American: Homecoming (@CWAllAmericanHC) August 4, 2024

