Things are about to get real on Cobra Kai after the sixth season began with relatively little battling, well, other than what poor Kenny and Tory had to experience. Both had very different reasons why they didn’t end up fighting for Miyagi-do at the global Sekai Taikai tournament, which began with a face-off at the end of Part 1, and Part 2 will see battles for worldwide karate dominance.
Sekai Taikai is a fictional competition and part of this heightened-reality universe, but an extra bit of fiction doesn’t make the soap-opera aspects of this show any less enjoyable for the target audience. Following the series finale, another The Karate Kid movie will surface, and Cobra Kai showrunners Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg have suggested that a Miyagi spin off is in the cards, but first, a necessary question exists.
When Will Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 Premiere?
Following the season’s first five episodes that arrived on July 18, the second part (five more episodes) will debut on November 15.
Deadline recently reported this part’s new cast members, which include Lewis Tan (as Sensei Wolf), Patrick Luwis (as Axel Kovacevic), and Rayna Vallandingham (as Zara Malik). They join Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Gianni DeCenzo, Dallas Dupree Young, Vanessa Rubio, Courtney Henggeler, and Peyton List to bring this series to a close.
The final five episodes, or Part 3, will add up to a supersized karate season as an undisclosed date in 2025. Send it to the internet.