When Will ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6 Part 2 Premiere?

Things are about to get real on Cobra Kai after the sixth season began with relatively little battling, well, other than what poor Kenny and Tory had to experience. Both had very different reasons why they didn’t end up fighting for Miyagi-do at the global Sekai Taikai tournament, which began with a face-off at the end of Part 1, and Part 2 will see battles for worldwide karate dominance.

Sekai Taikai is a fictional competition and part of this heightened-reality universe, but an extra bit of fiction doesn’t make the soap-opera aspects of this show any less enjoyable for the target audience. Following the series finale, another The Karate Kid movie will surface, and Cobra Kai showrunners Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg have suggested that a Miyagi spin off is in the cards, but first, a necessary question exists.