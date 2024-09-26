When Will The ‘Industry’ Season 3 Finale Come Out At Its New Time?

(Spoilers will be found below.)
Industry‘s third season is coming down to the wire with Eric’s (Ken Leung) head growing closer to exploding with each passing moment. As well, the audience is still likely recovering from that blowout between Harper (Myha’la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela), and there’s a sense that the damage isn’t done yet, but at least we know that Harry Lawtey is taking care of Rob’s pure heart.
HBO has revealed that a fourth season is in the works, and the acclaimed and increasingly popular series is gearing up to release the third season finale, so when will that happen? This isn’t simply a question for the busiest TV watchers out there because the series recently swapped out time slots:
When Will The Industry Season 3 Finale Come Out?
Blame it on that Gotham stinker, The Penguin, for needing to adapt to a different time if you’re watching on HBO linear format. In that case, Industry‘s season finale, which arrives on Sunday, Sept. 29, is shifting back to 10:00pm EST for you.
However, if you are streaming on Max, you can still catch any followup of Henry Muck’s fetish at 9:00pm EST. There’s a chance that you might need to rewatch the finale, though, so thank goodness for dueling time slots and the power of on-demand episodes via streaming services.