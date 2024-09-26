When Will The ‘Industry’ Season 3 Finale Come Out At Its New Time?

(Spoilers will be found below.)

Industry‘s third season is coming down to the wire with Eric’s (Ken Leung) head growing closer to exploding with each passing moment. As well, the audience is still likely recovering from that blowout between Harper (Myha’la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela), and there’s a sense that the damage isn’t done yet, but at least we know that Harry Lawtey is taking care of Rob’s pure heart.

HBO has revealed that a fourth season is in the works, and the acclaimed and increasingly popular series is gearing up to release the third season finale, so when will that happen? This isn’t simply a question for the busiest TV watchers out there because the series recently swapped out time slots: