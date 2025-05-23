When Will ‘Landman’ Season 2 Come Out?

Landman‘s second season will bring change. Billy Bob Thornton’s Tommy Norton will now guide M-Tex following the demise of Jon Hamm’s Monty Miller, and 1883 veteran Sam Elliott and his fabulous mustache are joining the Taylor Sheridan oil-industry drama. Tommy will also have to wear a suit jacket with his jeans and boots, and he’ll need to educate Demi Moore’s Cami on the ways of this business. The pressure is running high, in other words.

The above tidbits have arrived due to the series zooming into production in March, and this odd lull in new seasons of Sheridan shows, there’s bound to be extra interest on when we can see Tommy stress the hell out over his job and his personal life. Sure, The Madison will arrive later this year, and 1944 and Tulsa King will follow, but Landman‘s cross-demographic appeal means that curiosity is running higher for the Texas-set series.