However, (pretty) good news later arrived when NBCUniversal announced that the Chris Meloni spin off would continue to live at a new home base. Instead of airing on NBC in a mega-Law & Order night with the other two currently running series, Organized Crime will exclusively surface on the Peacock streaming service. A key question remains, however.

Changes are afoot over in Dick Wolf’s Law and Order universe. As Elliot Stabler devotees know, too much suspense arose earlier this year when both Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU (this image ^^^ hails from from the “Wolves In Sheep’s Clothing” episode of Season 22) received renewals (for Seasons 24 and 26, respectively), and Organized Crime was seemingly left twisting in the undercover wind.

When Will Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 Premiere?

Well, NBCUniversal has not revealed this spin off’s return date yet. The fourth season finale did air back in May, however, and both Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU will return on October 3, but still no details have surfaced on when Organized Crime will come back.

Previously, the three shows aired on the same Thursday night lineup, but with the move to Peacock, further options exist. Perhaps Peacock will eventually reveal that this darker series of the Law & Order franchise will release on the same day as the others, but there’s also the option to stagger Organized Crime‘s release to fill the hiatus period of the other shows. In that case, late Spring or early Summer 2025 could be pinpointed, but until word surfaces (and will possibly be broken by Deadline’s Nellie Andreeva in scoop format), we’ll have to hang tight for further word.

In the meantime, Peacock has the whole universe available for streaming.