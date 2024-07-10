Who is the real “old man” of the show’s title? That’s still a subject for discussion as the show continues, but here’s the more important question at present:

FX nailed the intersection of John Wick and Taken with The Old Man starring Jeff Bridges as an ex-CIA operative who gets pulled back onto the grid for “one last job” vibes. The first season proved to be bingeworthy on Hulu, and dads everywhere (and their adult children) have been looking forward to Bridges’ return to action after a season finale that suggested that the definition of “old man” is not what it might seem to be.

When Will The Old Man Season 2 Return On FX?

FX, as revealed in the above teaser, will premiere the espionage thriller series’ second season on Thursday, September 12, 2024 at 10:00pm EST. At that time, two episode will air with six weekly drops to follow. As always, Hulu will have the show for next-day streaming.

Soon enough, we will not only see Bridges’ Dan Chase character kicking butt (with Bridges doing some of his own stunts, though he does not shy away from using an action double because that’s just smart) but find out if John Lithgow’s character, FBI agent Harold Harper, can handle life on the run. Get ready for some huffing and puffing, and Dan sure has a knack for dragging third parties, including an unfortunate landlord named Zoe (Amy Brenneman), into his old beef with a warlord (Faraz Hamzad, portrayed by Pej Vahdat). And of course, it remains to be seen how Dan’s daughter, Emily/Angela (Alia Shawkat), will handle her new circumstances.

In other words, plenty of intrigue awaits, along with Dan Chase having zero patience for being dragged out of obscurity. Hate it when that happens.