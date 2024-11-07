So although AMC’s audience has now seen Carol Peltier reunite with BFF Daryl, not every The Walking Dead fan has enjoyed the Daryl Dixon: The Book Of Carol experience yet.

Back in August, several AMC series including Dark Winds and Kevin Can F*ck Himself received an audience infusion after debuting on Netflix. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon was among that group after the post-apocalyptic flagship series has enjoyed the same second-streaming home for several years, but the Netflix deals for these series do necessitate a waiting period before their newest seasons join the club.

When Will The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 Stream On Netflix?

The second season premiered on AMC in late September with six episodes, and the series has already unveiled a third season teaser with an anticipated release in 2025. Once we hear about a more specific window, we can assume that Netflix will stream the second season about a month prior to release day. This will probably happen in Fall 2025, but we’ll be waiting to hear more.

Additionally, word on the Walker-clogged street is that the third season, which will take place in Spain, shot on location in “the Galicia, Aragón, Catalonia and Valencia regions, each providing a new and unique backdrop for the post-apocalyptic world.” AMC has also provided a third season description:

“Season three will follow Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier as they continue their journey to somehow return home and to the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.”

Norman Reedus also hinted that a fourth season of Daryl Dixon is very likely, so it sounds like the duo won’t be recrossing the Atlantic anytime soon. The Commonwealth can wait.