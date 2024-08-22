(SPOILERS will be found below for Kevin Can F**k Himself.)
About a week ago, an enormous crop of AMC series hit Netflix for the first time. These included the stellar but underappreciated Dark Winds, fan-favorite series like The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and Interview With The Vampire, not-so-great-but-perhaps-that’s-the-charm selections like Mayfair Watches, and depraved gems like Kevin Can Go F**k Himself. These shows are generating plenty of social media chatter and being bingewatched in large quantity, so some will surface on Netflix Top 10 charts when the time comes.
That 2021 series starring Annie Murphy, however, is of particular interest because Kevin Can Go F**k Himself was a tough but intoxicating pill to swallow during its initial runtime. The two-season show was born as a fed-up reaction to sitcoms like King of Queens and Home Improvement, but the AMC series satirically cranked the nightmare pairing up to eleven, so that the show’s attractive, smart wife (Allison) is married to a schlubby manchild who isn’t simply annoying.
Mind you, he is annoying, but this Kevin emotionally abuses his spouse and eventually sucks the life out of her, and she determines to kill him, thereby avenging every long-suffering sitcom wife. The show is now striking a home-theater chord. Naturally, this has prompted a question:
Will There Be A Kevin Can F*ck Himself Season 3?
The short answer to that question would be “nope.” That is, unless the show is resurrected through the anthology route, which also feels incredibly unlikely to happen. Because if you know how the second season ended — including how Kevin went and f**ked himself by lighting a fire and passing out — then you know that the story concluded with Allison and Patty acknowledging their ride-or-die status.
There has been no indication that AMC was ever planning a third season, and as of now, no additional statements on the matter have surfaced. Still, the show is well worth watching if you haven’t caught it yet, and if you are still hankering for even more wife-ly angst, there’s always that Mad Men episode (also from AMC) where Betty Draper (albeit in a different but still relevant and highly entertaining context) takes aim at the birds.
Two seasons of Kevin Can F**k Himself are streaming on Netflix.