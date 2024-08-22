Will There Be A Kevin Can F*ck Himself Season 3?

(SPOILERS will be found below for Kevin Can F**k Himself.)

About a week ago, an enormous crop of AMC series hit Netflix for the first time. These included the stellar but underappreciated Dark Winds, fan-favorite series like The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and Interview With The Vampire, not-so-great-but-perhaps-that’s-the-charm selections like Mayfair Watches, and depraved gems like Kevin Can Go F**k Himself. These shows are generating plenty of social media chatter and being bingewatched in large quantity, so some will surface on Netflix Top 10 charts when the time comes.

That 2021 series starring Annie Murphy, however, is of particular interest because Kevin Can Go F**k Himself was a tough but intoxicating pill to swallow during its initial runtime. The two-season show was born as a fed-up reaction to sitcoms like King of Queens and Home Improvement, but the AMC series satirically cranked the nightmare pairing up to eleven, so that the show’s attractive, smart wife (Allison) is married to a schlubby manchild who isn’t simply annoying.

Mind you, he is annoying, but this Kevin emotionally abuses his spouse and eventually sucks the life out of her, and she determines to kill him, thereby avenging every long-suffering sitcom wife. The show is now striking a home-theater chord. Naturally, this has prompted a question: