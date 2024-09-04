When Will ‘Dark Winds’ Season 3 Premiere On AMC?

In mid-August, an unprecedented supply of AMC shows made their Netflix debut en masse. These included Kevin Can Go F**k Himself (which probably won’t receive a third season) and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (which will definitely receive a second, third, and fourth season because fans cannot get enough of unwashed Norman Reedus).

Then there’s Dark Winds, which has stood as an underappreciated gem for two seasons on AMC with a third season on the way. The series is produced by Robert Redford and George R.R. Martin, and of course, “Winds” has to be in the title because even when GRRM doesn’t mean to troll his impatient readers over Winds of Winter, it still happens. I’m getting off track here because Dark Winds is a damn fine crime drama based upon Tony Hillerman’s Leaphorn & Chee book series about 1970s Navajo cops investigating violent deeds in a remote area near Monument Valley. What they witness could transform their own spiritual beliefs, and the show is a sleeper hit for AMC that is now sitting on a weekly edition of Netflix’s Top 10 English-language TV shows.

Importantly as well, the show is penned by Native American writers and as AMC has noted, “More than 90 percent of the production team on both sides of the camera for season two were Indigenous.” Season Three is on the way, as mentioned, so a logical question follows.