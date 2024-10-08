The latest finale episode aired in August 2023, and at that time, multiple Hollywood strikes were in effect, but the ambiguity over a return date persists.

Showtime’s Yellowjackets isn’t done with the soccer team’s hellish experience in the Canadian woods and their also-bad adult lives. The survival horror-thriller series (starring Sophie Thatcher, Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, and Christina Ricci) concluded its second season after cannibalism officially went on display and the show said tragic goodbye to Juliette Lewis’ older Nat.

When Will Yellowjackets Season 3 Arrive?

Showtime has not released an exact Sunday night premiere date for Yellowjackets but has pinpointed Winter 2025 as the return window. So, January through March is fair game for us to find out whether Lottie will remain in a mental institute. We should also see the in-the-woods followup from Nat being crowned the new Antler Queen along with the “present day” handling of Nat’s death, which was already misinterpreted by authorities as a drug overdose.

On an even more curious note, we must wait until the show debuts to hear the Season 3 soundtrack, and it will be hard for the show to top the inclusion of Tori Amos’ “Cornflake Girl.” Not even the newfound addition of Hilary Swank will make people stop wondering about the music.

Hopefully, Showtime realizes that hints would be appreciated [cough].