Where Are The ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 19 Auditions Held?

There is a limited number of things you can do if you discover you have a rare and/or weird talent. You can perfect the talent, then be known among your friends as “The Person Who Tap Dances During Parties.” You can, of course, try to monetize said talent by making a TikTok account of the talent sound tracked to a sped-up version of Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso.” Or, if you really feel like you have something, you can audition for America’s Got Talent and prove to the world, and Heidi Klum, that you are talented.

The 19th season of America’s Got Talent premiered this week with your normal group of magicians, singers, and a few cute dogs who are competing to win both prize money and recognition. Host Terry Crews returned along with judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandell, Sofia Vergara, and Klum.

The auditions were filmed over two weeks at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. While the taping for this season has already wrapped, it took place in March and April, so you can start planning your 2025 trip now if you’re looking to impress Simon Cowell with your really cool Yo-Yo tricks, or just attend a live taping from the audience. Either works.

Episodes of America’s Got Talent air Tuesdays until July 23, then take a brief pause for some other minor talents (the 2024 Olympics) before returning on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from August 13 to September 18. It’s hard to believe that there is really so much talent out there.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC and the next day on Peacock.