The leading The Bear pair recently reignited their on-screen dynamic in what turned out to be one of only a few crowd-stirring Emmy moments — when Chefs Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri appeared onstage — at this year’s ceremony. Season 2 of the sleeper FX show (now streaming on Hulu) is in the works, but it won’t premiere tomorrow. In fact, we don’t know when The Bear shall return, but we do know that people have questions about what will happen after The Beef becomes The Bear and, more importantly, whether Carmy will get busy in between (or even during) his shifts.

Now, everyone’s familiar with White’s work on Shameless (spending over a decade in the same role will do that), but what of his co-star, who portrays sous chef Sydney? Ayo’s been all over the place to promote The Bear, which she actually doesn’t find sexy, but here’s where else you can find her while waiting on Season 2:

– Stand-up comedy: Ayo’s got some improv under her belt, but her onstage sets are also solid, and she’s been featured on Comedy Central. Here’s a delightful clip of how she describes feeling disillusioned after finding out that her 20s experience was nothing like The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants.

– Other roles: Ayo can be seen heard on Netflix’s Big Mouth, where she picked up the role of Missy while replacing Jenny Slate following a casting controversy.

She also portrayed Hattie (a ghostwriting, hustling maid who wore the hell out of this dress) in a recurring role on Apple TV+’s Dickinson.

– And finally, Ayo’s very well-versed in podcasting land. She co-hosts the Iconography podcast, but she’s also a delightful guest elsewhere. You should pop over to Penn Badgley’s Podcrushed podcast, where Ayo recently discussed many things unrelated to The Bear. That includes all the awkwardness and humiliations of growing up, including first periods and crushes and missing out on a Leonardo DiCaprio thing. Actually, that last point is a bullet dodged because almost everyone is too old for Leo these days. Besides, we’d rather see Ayo on The Bear Season 2.

