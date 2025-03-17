Dexter Morgan is alive and (physically) well after being saved by the snow (don’t ask, he already defeated a hurricane), and Dexter: Resurrection has been filming up a storm while doing the drip-drip on casting news. In rapid succession, Krysten Ritter, Peter Dinklage, Eric Stonestreet, and David Dastmalchian (who is perfect for this franchise) were announced to join Michael C. Hall in a cast that already included Uma Thurman and returning cast members James Remar, David Zayas, and Jack Alcott.
This rush of news helps to distract people from whether Dexter: Original Sin might be renewed, but something truly strange happened during the course of the revival going to town. Word surfaced that the character of Arthur Mitchell, otherwise known as The Trinity Killer, would appear in Resurrection. And John Lithgow is definitely returning as Mitchell, who isn’t dead. Say what?
The fourth-season Dexter antagonist previously “died” at Dexter’s hammer-wielding hands after Mitchell killed Harrison’s mom, Rita, and nobody really questioned his status. And sure, universe architect Clyde Phillips is developing a Trinity Killer prequel series for Paramount+, but the dude has been considered a goner for many years. Supposedly.
Is Dexter: Resurrection Really Bringing Back John Lithgow’s Trinity Killer… Alive?
It’s happening. And I can’t even get mad at how silly Mitchell’s return will be because if Dexter’s tush is still alive, then anything is possible. Here’s what Lithgow told Variety while discussing his upcoming Dumbledore role in the Harry Potter series:
In another reveal, Lithgow also spilled details about his unexpected return to “Dexter,” despite his character, the Trinity Killer, meeting his end in Season 4.
“I just went back to do a day,” Lithgow disclosed. “They’re rebooting the entire Michael C. Hall version of ‘Dexter.’ And it turns out he didn’t die after all. I come back sort of as a phantom, as he gradually comes to life on a hospital bed.”
Maybe Dexter can get the job done this time. We’ll find out when Dexter: Resurrection surfaces sometime this summer.