Dexter Morgan is alive and (physically) well after being saved by the snow (don’t ask, he already defeated a hurricane), and Dexter: Resurrection has been filming up a storm while doing the drip-drip on casting news. In rapid succession, Krysten Ritter, Peter Dinklage, Eric Stonestreet, and David Dastmalchian (who is perfect for this franchise) were announced to join Michael C. Hall in a cast that already included Uma Thurman and returning cast members James Remar, David Zayas, and Jack Alcott.

This rush of news helps to distract people from whether Dexter: Original Sin might be renewed, but something truly strange happened during the course of the revival going to town. Word surfaced that the character of Arthur Mitchell, otherwise known as The Trinity Killer, would appear in Resurrection. And John Lithgow is definitely returning as Mitchell, who isn’t dead. Say what?

The fourth-season Dexter antagonist previously “died” at Dexter’s hammer-wielding hands after Mitchell killed Harrison’s mom, Rita, and nobody really questioned his status. And sure, universe architect Clyde Phillips is developing a Trinity Killer prequel series for Paramount+, but the dude has been considered a goner for many years. Supposedly.