Back in the day, Netflix was a reliable source for picking up currently running shows (for new seasons) that were recently cancelled by networks, but over the past few years, the streaming service’s power to resurrect “concluded” series has gone unrivaled. As a result, Showtime will soon bring us two new Dexter spin offs, and NBCUniversal is preparing to debut an official Suits offshoot, so there’s a valid question to ask: will White Collar be next? The slick, stylish, Matt Bomer-led series ran on USA Network for six seasons and landed on Netflix for streaming back in April, and it was off to the irresistible races for those who hadn’t yet watched Bomer’s angelic face doing the con man thing, and people who simply wanted a second trip into his newly FBI-informing world. That’s even more the case now with the show’s cast also excited about what co-creator Jeff Eastin has been working up, so let’s gather up the smoke signals on what to expect.

Plot As viewers will recall, White Collar followed Bomer as charmingly handsome thief Neal Caffrey, who made a deal to become an FBI criminal informant for Tim DeKay’s Special Agent Peter Burke. The late Willie Garson portrayed Neal’s shady friend, Mozzie, also an informer, and the series co-starred Tiffani Thiessen as Peter’s wife, Elizabeth Burke, and Hilarie Burton as Neal’s love interest and an insurance agent. Additionally, the show introduced Sharif Atkins as Clinton Jones and Natalie Morales as Agent Lauren Cruz, among others. And back in June 2024, Variety reported that Jeff Eastin declared that “we’re gonna reboot” with Bomer exclaiming, “I’m in!” Soon enough, multiple cast members (including Thiessen) began to rave about Eastin’s return-pilot script honoring Willie and Bomer adding that the new story feels “organic.” Eastin also recently revealed that he had been revising, and as he posted on X/Twitter, “[T]he studio is very happy with the new White Collar script.” A photograph of that script revealed that the title of the reboot would be White Collar Renaissance with the first episode titled, “Masquerade.” What could come next? NBCUniversal ought to give this an official reboot proclamation. [Taps both feet and checks watch.] If anybody up there on the studio level needs more persuading, Sharif Atkins just told TVLine that “Jones is still in the world.” He added, “I’ve heard that the script is top-notch. It pays homage, beautifully, to the late Willie Garson, and it just really picks back up where it left off in terms of the wit and the excitement and the relationships. I’m looking forward to it myself.” Cast Matt Bomer, Tim DeKay, Tiffani Theissen, Sharif Atkins have declared themselves onboard for this effort that will honor Willie Garson in spirit. More announcements to come, no doubt.