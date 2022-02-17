Who Is Returning For The ‘Teen Wolf’ Revival?

MTV’s supernatural teen drama tv show Teen Wolf based on the 1985 supernatural teen drama movie of the same name, was a hit for anyone who frequented Tumblr in 2011.

The show starred Scott McCall as a hot-shot lacrosse player who just so happen to be a werewolf (hey, high school is rough). Over the six seasons from 2011-2017, the show incorporated many different supernatural elements beyond just werewolves, including banshees and giant reptile humans.

Rumors of a possible revival movie have been circulating for months after cryptic social media posts from MTV and other actors involved in the show. Finally, Paramount+ has confirmed the series would be getting its own movie spin-off.

The streaming service has confirmed who would be back for the movie, which includes: Tyler Posey as Scott McCall, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate, Crystal Reed as Allison Argent, Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock, Linden Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski, JR Bourne as Chris Argent, Seth Gilliam as Dr. Alan Deaton, Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore, Dyan Kelley as Deputy Jordan Parrish, Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall and, finally, Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar.

The list is strange for several reasons: one being the inclusion of Crystal Reed’s character, who infamously died in season four. But mainly, the absence of three main cast members, Dylan O’Brien, Arden Cho, and Tyler Hoechlin, who played Stiles, Kira, and Derek, respectively. No reason was given for Hoechlin, but O’Brien has been busy with some high-profile roles, which might have made him pass on the teenage drama.

As for Cho, the only woman of color in the show, rumor has is that the network wasn’t offering her enough money compared to the other actresses.

Production is expected to take place later this year.