In season one of Power Book III: Raising Kanan much of the storyline behind LaVerne “Jukebox” Ganner, one of Kanan’s closest friends, was connected to her love life. Jukebox found her first love in a girl named Nicole, and while their relationship continued to grow, it reached a major roadblock after Nicole’s parents learned about it and tried to put an end to it. A short time later, things would come to a crashing end after Nicole overdosed and died after smoking a bad batch of crack. Jukebox is still grieving over Nicole’s death, but thanks to exploring her singing career, she’s been able to cope and heal somewhat from her pain.

Who Is The Actress That Plays Jukebox On Power Book III: Raising Kanan?

Jukebox’s singing abilities are undeniable in season two of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Her uncle Lou-Lou has taken her under his wing through his new record label and her father Marvin has even taken notice of her talents. The amazing voice behind Jukebox is none other than actress and singer Hailey Kilgore. She first began her career in theatre with a 2015 role in Portland Center Stage’s production of Our Town. Kilgore’s breakthrough came three years later when she played Ti Moune in the Broadway revival of the musical, Once On This Island. She later received a 2018 Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical for that role, and the following year, she was nominated for a Grammy in the Best Musical Theater Album category thanks to Once On This Island.

In an interview with Cassius Life earlier this month, Kilgore spoke about playing Jukebox and the changes viewers can expect between seasons one and two of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. “In season one, Jukebox chooses to be sad. She chooses to let life be hard,” she said. “And I think in season two, she’s ready to fight that a little bit more head-on. For sure.”

