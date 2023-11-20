Now that another season in a Power spin-off is in the books, that being Power Book IV: Force season two following its season finale, we can now gear up for a new Power season. Power Book III: Raising Kanan is set to return after being away from our screens for a little over a year. It’s been a while since we’ve been in the Raising Kanan world, so here’s everything you need to know heading into season three.
When Does Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 Come Out?
The third season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan premieres December 1 on STARZ. The third season arrives a little over a year after the second season concluded with a dramatic season two finale on October 23, 2022.
Who Is In The Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 Cast?
Much of the main and recurring cast from past seasons of Power Book III: Raising Kanan will return to reprise their roles in season three. This includes Mekai Curtis as Kanan Stark, Patina Miller as Raquel “Raq” Thomas, London Brown as Marvin Thomas, Malcolm Mays as Louis “Lou-Lou” Thomas, Joey Badass as Unique, Shanley Caswell as Shannon Burke, Hailey Kilgore as LaVerne “Jukebox” Thomas, Toby Sandeman as Symphony Bosket, Omar Epps as Malcolm Howard, and Antonio Ortiz as Shawn “Famous” Figueroa.
Some new names to the season three cast include Grantham Coleman as Ronnie Mathis, who, according to Deadline, is Unique’s older brother who was recently released from prison. Mathis is also described as “stoic,” “ruthless,” and “vindictive.” Deadline also reported that season three will add Wendell Pierce as Ishmael “Snaps” Henry and Erika Woods as Stephanie “Pop” Henry. Coleman. Snaps is regarded as a street legend who is a former bank robber and an OG dealer who, along with his wife Pop, take on the role of mentor and financial advisor to Kanan.
What Is Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 About?
Here is the official synopsis for season three of Power Book III: Raising Kanan:
Over the last two seasons of “Raising Kanan,” Kanan Stark has slowly learned the truth about not only his mother, but also himself. It has been a tortuous journey for him and everyone around him. With each new revelation, Kanan has been forced to confront his family’s seemingly never-ending web of secrets and lies. He has spent much of this time in a state of denial, but now, Kanan’s blinders are finally off, and he doesn’t like what he sees.
In season three, Kanan finds himself grappling with the very notions of right and wrong. Good and evil. Fidelity and disloyalty. And he’s not alone. Every member of the Thomas family must confront an existential crisis that challenges their very identity. Whether it’s Marvin, who’s still trying to redeem himself, or Raq, who’s finally coming clean, or Lou, who’s wrestling with his own evil, or Jukebox, who’s simply trying to break free from her family’s pathology, they are all attempting to redefine and reinvent themselves.
They won’t all be able to complete this intensely personal quest, but for those who do, the destination may reveal the most terrifying secret of all. There is no right and wrong or good and evil. There are no absolutes. In the end, there’s just you.
Is There A Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 Trailer?
Yes, there is a trailer for Power Book III: Raising Kanan season three. You can watch that here:
How To Watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3
Power Book III: Raising Kanan season three episodes will be available to stream weekly through the STARZ app. They will also air weekly on the STARZ television channel.
When Do Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 Episodes Come Out?
New episodes in Power Book III: Raising Kanan season three are available to stream on the STARZ app every Friday at 12am ET/PT. The new episodes will also air on the STARZ TV channel at 8pm ET/PT.
‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ will return to STARZ for season three on December 1.