Now that another season in a Power spin-off is in the books, that being Power Book IV: Force season two following its season finale , we can now gear up for a new Power season. Power Book III: Raising Kanan is set to return after being away from our screens for a little over a year. It’s been a while since we’ve been in the Raising Kanan world, so here’s everything you need to know heading into season three .

When Does Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 Come Out?

The third season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan premieres December 1 on STARZ. The third season arrives a little over a year after the second season concluded with a dramatic season two finale on October 23, 2022.

Who Is In The Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 Cast?

Much of the main and recurring cast from past seasons of Power Book III: Raising Kanan will return to reprise their roles in season three. This includes Mekai Curtis as Kanan Stark, Patina Miller as Raquel “Raq” Thomas, London Brown as Marvin Thomas, Malcolm Mays as Louis “Lou-Lou” Thomas, Joey Badass as Unique, Shanley Caswell as Shannon Burke, Hailey Kilgore as LaVerne “Jukebox” Thomas, Toby Sandeman as Symphony Bosket, Omar Epps as Malcolm Howard, and Antonio Ortiz as Shawn “Famous” Figueroa.

Some new names to the season three cast include Grantham Coleman as Ronnie Mathis, who, according to Deadline, is Unique’s older brother who was recently released from prison. Mathis is also described as “stoic,” “ruthless,” and “vindictive.” Deadline also reported that season three will add Wendell Pierce as Ishmael “Snaps” Henry and Erika Woods as Stephanie “Pop” Henry. Coleman. Snaps is regarded as a street legend who is a former bank robber and an OG dealer who, along with his wife Pop, take on the role of mentor and financial advisor to Kanan.