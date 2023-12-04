How Many Episodes Are In ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 3?

(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode will be found below.)

The Power Universe lives on to see another season as Power Book III: Raising Kanan season three is officially underway. The show’s latest season kicked off last week with its first episode that already left many stunned thanks to its shocking conclusion. Kanan is still at odds with his mother Raq, as is Lou-Lou while Marvin and Jukebox continue to work to improve their relationship. Then there’s Detective Howard and Detective Burke whose story we won’t spoil just yet if you’ve yet to see the first episode in season three. With all that being said, here’s how long you can expect the ride that is Power Book III: Raising Kanan season three to last.