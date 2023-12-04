(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode will be found below.)
The Power Universe lives on to see another season as Power Book III: Raising Kanan season three is officially underway. The show’s latest season kicked off last week with its first episode that already left many stunned thanks to its shocking conclusion. Kanan is still at odds with his mother Raq, as is Lou-Lou while Marvin and Jukebox continue to work to improve their relationship. Then there’s Detective Howard and Detective Burke whose story we won’t spoil just yet if you’ve yet to see the first episode in season three. With all that being said, here’s how long you can expect the ride that is Power Book III: Raising Kanan season three to last.
How Many Episodes Are In Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3?
Season three of Power Book III: Raising Kanan has a total of 10 episodes, the same amount as the show’s first two seasons. The new episodes are available on Fridays starting at midnight ET/PT. Each week, the new episode will also air on the STARZ TV channel at 8 pm ET/PT.
What Is The Release Date For Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3, Episode 2?
Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3, episode 2, titled “Flipmode,” will be released on the STARZ app on Friday, December 9 at midnight ET/PT. The episode will also air on the STARZ TV channel at 8 pm ET/PT that same day. You can read the synopsis for the episode below:
Raq continues her farewell tour with one last job for the Mafia while Kanan dives further into the drug game with an innovative business idea. Howard faces a new threat at the precinct.
