Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton have had a number of couples on their show over the course of the series, including Jensen Ackles and his wife, Danneel, who shared a story about introducing Jeffrey and Hilarie; Garret Dillahunt and Michelle Hurd, who spoke about how they met; and former The Walking Dead star Sonequa Martin-Green and her husband, current The Walking Dead cast member, Kenric Green.

This weekend, they have another couple (and close friends) on the show in Norman Reedus and his wife, Diane Kruger. The episode was actually taped a few weeks ago and delayed when Friday Night with the Morgans went on a brief hiatus. It finally aired this week, and in addition to Reedus and Kruger, Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale, West Wing) also joins the Morgans.

The big highlight here, however, is some lore I had never heard about The Walking Dead. When Jeffrey Dean Morgan asks the guests what their biggest fear is, both Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus reveal that they are not fans of horses. Kruger has been thrown off them a few times, and says that she has turned down roles that required her to ride horses. Likewise, Reedus said he doesn’t trust them, which is why he — unlike every other cast member on the The Walking Dead these days — still rides a motorcycle instead of a horse.

“They originally had me doing some sort of runway dramatic horse ride,” Reedus says of The Walking Dead. “Right before we started shooting, I said, ‘Well, whose motorcycle is that over there?” ‘Oh, that’s your brother’s,’ they said. ‘Well, if he can ride, I can ride!’

“And they were like, ‘Would you rather take that?’ And I was like, ‘Yes!’ And that’s how I got out of [riding a horse],” Reedus says.

“Well, look at that,” Jeffrey Dean Morgan continues. “And that [fear of horses] has created half the Daryl Dixon mythology.”

“You put your fear to work,” Burton adds.

Friday Night in with the Morgans airs Friday nights on AMC. The Walking Dead season finale is expected to air this fall.