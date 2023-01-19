If you have been itching to head back to Wisconsin in the late 90s to hang out (down the street) in the Forman’s basement, then you are in luck! Netflix’s That ’70s Show spinoff, That ’90s Show, dropped this week on the streamer, featuring both new and returning members of the Foreman clan.

Though the series focuses on Eric and Donna’s teenage daughter Leia, many familiar faces make an appearance in the series, including Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher. Of course, Debra Jo Rupp is back as Kitty and Kurtwood Smith returns as Red, who seem to be having way too much fun jumping right back into their roles. But one key player from the original series won’t appear, and that’s Hyde, the edgy stoner portrayed by Danny Masterson.

Masterson has a long list of sexual assault allegations against him, which caused Netflix to cut ties with him and led to him being charged with three separate accounts of rape in 2020. The actor pleaded not guilty to all three charges in January 2021, but last month, it was declared a mistrial after the jury said they were unable to reach a verdict on any of the three criminal charges.

Throughout Masterson’s accusations and ties to Scientology, he has not been cast in any projects, including That ’90s Show. The series does not even attempt to address where Hyde’s character would have ended up after the series ended, and we likely will never know.

