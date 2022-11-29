After months of anticipation, Netflix has finally unveiled the first teaser for The ’90s Show, and man, Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) haven’t aged a day. The ’70s Show spinoff catches up with the classic Forman couple who now have to wrangle a new generation of youngsters funneling into their basement thanks to granddaughter Leia (Callie Haverda).

While the teaser catches up with the always welcoming Kitty and a not-so-welcoming Red, who’s visibly hating every minute of dealing with more teens, the original cast is nowhere to be seen yet. However, everyone (with the obvious exception of Danny Masterson and the late Lisa Robin Kelly) are locked in for the spinoff and will presumably appear in the full trailer.

In the meantime, Netflix has finally given fans a release date for That ’90s Show, and they don’t have that long of a wait. The show will start streaming on January 19, confirming previous reports of a late 2022/early 2023 premiere.

Here’s the official synopsis:

It’s 1995 and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn’t her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen. With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago. Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well… Red.

And here are First Look photos for That ’90s Show:

