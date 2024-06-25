Will Carmy And Sydney Hook Up In ‘The Bear’ Season 3?

When The Bear first made its stressful debut back in 2022, many people began to hope that Carmy and Sydney would end up together, simply because of how beautiful and talented they both are. But as the seasons progressed, the two leads, Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, wanted to make it clear that that was never the intention, even if fans are hoping for it.

During a press conference ahead of season three, the duo confirmed that their on-screen partnership is just that: a partnership. When asked if there was a potential for a new love arch between the characters, both Jeremy White and Edebiri answered with a definite “No.” That settles that, then!

White added, “There was no talk in the rooms about any romantic implications [between Carmy and Sydney].” While Carmy was given a love interest in season two, Edebiri thinks that Sydney’s admiration of him comes strictly from a business standpoint.

She explained, “Carmy is somebody that I think she’s really looked up to, but now is sort of in the thick of doing business with and it’s, I think, a lot more chaotic than she might have idealized before they really started working together.” Sometimes, work relationships are harder than real ones, as evident by the “will they/won’t they” situationship that has plagued Law and Order fans for over two decades.

Just because Carmy and Sydney aren’t romantically linked, that doesn’t make their connection any less important, especially as season three brings even more challenges. Hopefully they have installed a new walk-in freezer.

The Bear returns on June 26th.

(Via Vanity Fair)