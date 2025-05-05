Will Chris Pratt Be In ‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’ Prequel On Amazon?

Filming for the second season of Prime Video/Amazon‘s The Terminal List is currently in full swing, so fingers are crossed that the Chris Pratt series will make speedy progress toward a return. Before that happens, a prequel story based upon Taylor Kitsch’s Ben Edwards will arrive in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, which has completed a season of filming and will “delve deeper into his story and follow his journey from a Navy SEAL to a CIA operative.”
This spin off about James Reece’s old buddy will begin approximately five years prior to The Terminal List‘s onset and will not be based upon an existing James Carr book (although the author did heavily help craft the spin off’s story), which further fuels the sense of intrigue on where this prequel could go. Back when the prequel was announced, Kitsch enthused that “to bring ‘Ben’ back is an honor” as well as “the bromance continues,” and you might be wondering if that means anything in particular about Mr. Pratt.
Will Chris Pratt Be In The Terminal List: Dark Wolf Series?
You know it. When Amazon officially renewed The Terminal List, Pratt did the honors in simultaneously announcing Dark Wolf, and he added, “And to make it even more exciting, I will also be appearing in this prequel series!”
Another cool bonus? Dark Wolf will feature characters who will also appear in The Terminal List‘s second season, as Pratt recently told Collider:
“It seeds a lot of the characters that appear in the second book. So, the Mo Farooq character, the Raife Hastings character, all the characters from the book – we’ll get to know them through that series. So by the time they come into this, it’s going to be out of this world, dude. I’m really f*cking pumped. It’s going to be so good.”
Clearly, Jack Carr fans will be feasting on much more to come from this franchise. Thus far, however, Amazon hasn’t revealed an exact arrival date for Dark Wolf other than (as revealed on social media) “Coming Summer 2025.” In other words, stay tuned.