Will Chris Pratt Be In ‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’ Prequel On Amazon?

Filming for the second season of Prime Video/Amazon‘s The Terminal List is currently in full swing, so fingers are crossed that the Chris Pratt series will make speedy progress toward a return. Before that happens, a prequel story based upon Taylor Kitsch’s Ben Edwards will arrive in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, which has completed a season of filming and will “delve deeper into his story and follow his journey from a Navy SEAL to a CIA operative.”

This spin off about James Reece’s old buddy will begin approximately five years prior to The Terminal List‘s onset and will not be based upon an existing James Carr book (although the author did heavily help craft the spin off’s story), which further fuels the sense of intrigue on where this prequel could go. Back when the prequel was announced, Kitsch enthused that “to bring ‘Ben’ back is an honor” as well as “the bromance continues,” and you might be wondering if that means anything in particular about Mr. Pratt.