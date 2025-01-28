Will There Be A ‘The Night Agent’ Season 3 On Netflix?

Rather, Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) has already gone from fledgling Night Action agent to Double Agent. This next shift will take place after ten new episodes , which took Peter to Bangkok and Manhattan and through Operation Foxglove and back to D.C., where his Night Action boss, Catherine Weaver (Amanda Warren), asked him to undertake a super-special assignment that puts him in the most dangerous position yet. So of course, viewers will want to know if they will see Peter continue his spy career on their TV screens.

Well, that didn’t last long. And I’m not talking about The Night Agent as a ridiculously bingeworthy show for Netflix.

(Warning: The Night Agent spoilers will obviously be found below.)

Will There Be A The Night Agent Season 3?

You know it. Netflix announced a third season renewal before the second season debuted, and the show has been filming already in Istanbul and will further tell a Manhattan-based story. Presumably, Peter will also spend time in D.C., staying close to probable U.S. President Hagan (Ward Horton) in order to do Catherine’s bidding. And will Rose (Luciane Buchanan) listen to Peter and stay away? There’s no telling.

Netflix has, however, revealed new members of the third season cast, including Stephen Moyer (True Blood), Genesis Rodriguez (Lioness), David Lyons, Jennifer Morrison, Callum Vinson, and Suraj Sharma.

Additionally, Basso told Games Radar that the third season premiere is already filmed: “I do some stunts in there that I can’t believe Netflix signed off on.”

The Night Agent‘s first two seasons are streaming on Netflix.