It’s a minefield of takes on the internet today after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars for joking about Jada Pinkett Smith. Judd Apatow deleted his tweet about the incident, while Will and Jada’s son, Jaden, responded by tweeted, “And That’s How We Do It.” But Howard Stern is the early frontrunner for The Hottest Take About The Slap.

It involves Smith and Rock, obviously, but also Donald Trump and Ukraine. Impressive.

During Monday’s broadcast of The Howard Stern Show (via Mediaite), Stern said, “He opened hand with a lot of force, smacks him right in the mouth on TV. Now the first thing I said to myself was, ‘What the f*ck is going on, is this a bit?’ Because where is security? This is a live television event. Not one person came out, because he’s Will Smith.”

Get ready, folks.

“This is how Trump gets away with sh*t. Will Smith and Trump are the same guy. He decided he’s going to take matters into his own hands. At a time when the world is at war. Bad timing, man. Calm your f*cking ass down.”

After co-host Robin Quivers said that the slap is “where we are as human beings” because “you can’t even say something in a room without a war breaking out,” Stern added, “He was flustered… his head — he got fucked over.” He also joked that if Jason Momoa had made the same joke as Rock, Smith “would have sat there in his seat. He would have said, ‘Thank you for acknowledging my wife, Mr. Momoa.'”

Stern’s Trump take will remain number one until Tucker Carlson opens his big yap.

