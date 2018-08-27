The ‘Preacher’ Season Finale Steals Some Souls And Sets Up Season 4

AMC

With “Above,” AMC’s Preacher completes its most consistent and best season, so far, wrapping up the season-long “Angelville” storyline and teasing what’s to come in season four (AMC has not yet made a decision on season four, and while ratings are down for the series, it’s still the fourth most popular show on the network in the advertiser-friendly demo, so I expect it will return next summer).

In the season finale, Jesse Custer — finally reunited with Genesis and the Word of God — returns to Angelville to finish some business he should have taken care of as a teenager, namely kill off Gran’ma L’Angelle. First, however, he has to dispatch with his yokel cousins T.C. and Jody, who have been the highlights of season three. Jesse uses the word of God on T.C. and has him shoot himself in the foot, but Jesse decides to take care of Jody the old-fashioned way: With an ass-whooping. It’s a brilliant, hilarious, and painfully violent fight sequence that sees Jody pull a two-by-four with nails out of his face before Jesse eventually wraps a chain around Jody’s neck and slams his head against a concrete wall until it is flattened. Jody, however, delivers one final message to Jesse before collapsing to his supposed death, “I’m proud of ya, boy.” Jesse sets Jody and T.C. on fire and does what he came to do: Kill Gran’ma. (Note: We do not see the corpses of T.C. and Jody, so we shouldn’t necessarily assume anything).

There is, however, a hiccup in killing Gran’ma. We learn that she signed a new deal with Satan stating that if Jesse kills her, Jesse will go to hell after his death. However, Jesse has a workaround that may or may not work. After using the word of God to break the spell that Gran’ma has over Tulip and discharge the debt he owes her, Jesse sucks out all of Gran’ma’s souls. In effect, she dies of old age because Jesse doesn’t kill her so much as he removes the very souls that have been artificially keeping her alive.

Bing, bang, boom: The Angelville arc — the most popular storyline of Gareth Ennis’ source material — is done.