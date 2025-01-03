On January 1, 2025, WBD shuffled Shining Vale‘s two existing seasons onto Max, where (as reported by Deadline ) “the series shot up to #3 on the platform within its first 24 hours on the platform.” You know, just like a ghost that decided it was in the mood to breathe new life into a corpse. Of course, there’s now a question of whether there could be a “next.”

In late 2023, Shining Vale was cancelled by Starz after two seasons. The Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear-starring horror comedy series “did not find a large enough audience” to keep cranking out satiric ghost stories, and Warner Bros. TV had put the series up for sale without a taker. Starz also went a step further and removed the series from its streaming platform, and that could have been the end of the story, but nope.

Will There Be A Shining Vale Season 3 On Max?

As of now, nobody in the know is talking. The show’s new streaming home was a lateral move since Max is the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming platform, so the move was a low-risk one and likely meant nothing when initially planned. Never say never, though, especially if Shining Vale‘s sudden popularity is more than a blip, and the TikTok conversations keep building.

If that happens, there’s zero chance that Max takes notice of the trend, and conversations could happen. After all, Netflix rescued You from languishing on Lifetime after one season, and the stalker series is now staring down a fifth season to bring Joe Goldberg’s crimes to an end.

In Shining Vale, Cox and Kinnear star as a married couple who moves from NYC to Connecticut in an attempt to save their marriage. That goal meets some obstacles after their chosen Victorian-era house is haunted by a ghost taking the form of Mira Sorvino (it happens). Longtime Scream star Cox threw herself into the role with relish, and now, a new audience is discovering the strange series. So, stay tuned because it sounds like Shining Vale is now doing the haunting. Again, it happens.