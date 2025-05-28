Will There Be A ‘Sirens’ Season 2 On Netflix?

Officially, Sirens is a “limited series” on Netflix, meaning that this was intended as a one-and-done type of show. Also officially, Sirens is a hit with the dark comedy series racking up 16.7 million views and 79.2 hours streamed within the first week of release. And we know what frequently happens to wildly successful limited series (see Netflix’s The Four Seasons along with Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers and HBO’s The White Lotus and Big Little Lies) on streaming and cable. That label frequently falls by the wayside, so it’s no wonder that people are asking whether that might happen here, too.

Sirens was bound for success while targeting the same audience as the above-mentioned shows while exploring class and power (with a Greek mythological twist) at a lavish estate. The bang-up cast includes Julianne Moore (whose filmography is still kicking), Kevin Bacon (whose The Bondsman is awaiting renewal), Meghann Fahy (who was the The White Lotus second-season breakout), and Milly Alcock (who has gone from dragons to James Gunn’s DCU), so of course the series ascended the charts.

And not everybody in this series was left standing where they first appeared. The most pivotal twist resulted in Alcock’s Simone replacing Moore’s Kiki as partner of Bacon’s Peter Kell, and there’s certainly room to follow up on that story (or anthologized stories of different characters), if Netflix so chooses.