Will There Be A ‘Suits’ Movie With The Original Cast?

USA Network’s Suits aired its last episode in September 2019. Nearly four years later, the Meghan Markle-starring series became a streaming sensation on Netflix, which will finally soon be including the show’s ninth season in its back library. Additionally, a continuation series, Suits LA, has been fast-tracked by NBCUniversal with a new cast and entirely unfamiliar crop of characters. Now, however, viewers also want to know whether a movie will happen with the original cast, and it sounds like they are game.

At least, Patrick J. Adams (who portrayed Mike Ross) indicated as much when quizzed during this last week’s ATX Television Festival. Adams admitted that he “has no power or authority” over whether a movie might happen, but if it does, then “yes,” he is totally “down.” He continued via Entertainment Weekly:

“Obviously there’s the Suits: LA show that is being made, that is the focus of Aaron, I think he would agree, but it’s definitely something he’s interested in doing in trying to get the band back together. It’s going to depend on a million things if that can happen, but is it possible? I think it is possible.”

Well, the audience would be there, and several of Adams’ ex-co-stars (including Sarah Rafferty, Amanda Schull, Dulé Hill, Abigail Spencer) were also on hand and presumably game. No Gabriel Macht in attendance? That’s right. However, Adams can also soon be seen in an upcoming Netflix series called Lockerbie, which is described as follows (via Deadline):

Lockerbie will focus on the investigation into the crash on both sides of the Atlantic and the devastating effect it had on the small town and the families who lost loved ones. From the initial exhaustive search for evidence on the ground in Scotland, via the U.S. and Malta to the trial at Camp Zeist in 2000, the drama takes us right up to the most recent indictment at the end of 2022.

Lockerbie doesn’t have a release date yet, but 2025 is likely.

(Via EW)