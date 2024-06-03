Suits Cast
USA Network/NBCUniversal
TV

When Will ‘Suits Season 9 Be On Netflix?

2023 brought the Netflix audience the unofficial Summer of Suits with a catch. Only the first eight seasons were available to stream on this service with the final season only being available on Peacock. There’s an update, however, that could make 2024 another Summer of Suits, which is fine news for anybody who hasn’t yet completed the original series before the Suits reboot series takes flight via NBCUniversal.

When Will ‘Suits Season 9 Be On Netflix?

Netflix made the official announcement on Twitter/X: “Order in the court! Suits Season 9 is coming to Netflix July 1st.”

If that’s too long to wait, then impatient Suits superfans can currently hop across the pond and watch all nine seasons over on BBC, where the Royal Fam is surely thrilled to see Meghan Markle appear on English TV screens.

On that note, it must be mentioned that this Netflix update does not mean that the “new” episodes will bring more Meghan Markle to U.S. Suits audiences. The Duchess of Sussex formally left the USA Network series during the seventh season after committing to marry Prince Harry. Her paralegal character, Rachel Zane, likewise departed the story after marrying Patrick J. Adams’ character, Mike Ross, but the role will live on in infamy, thanks to the power of streaming.

