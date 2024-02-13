Who Is The Lead Character In The ‘Suits’ Reboot?

Suits fever became the name of the streaming game in 2023. Who would have thought? Nobody, that’s who. The series was, of course, successful for nine seasons of its USA Network run, and its full-on streaming home is at Peacock, but Netflix has the first eight installments, and the reception has been almost ridiculously successful. Before too long, NBC couldn’t resist picking the property back up for a spinoff, which we have already heard will be set in Los Angeles.

As well, it’s understood that this will generally involve a new cast of characters, and a lead character is now in our midst. As reported by Variety, Stephen Amell is donning those threads. He was recently freed up after the Starz cancellation of Heels, and here’s a tiny tidbit about his character:

Stephen Amell is suiting up. The actor will lead NBC’s upcoming “Suits” spinoff, “Suits: LA,” portraying Ted Black, “a charismatic force of nature who puts his own needs above others.”

From there, will we see any original cast members return? There’s been no official confirmation or denial on that front. It’s difficult to imagine that Meghan Markle would ever want to rejoin the party, but with other cast members appearing in Suits-themed commercials and public appearances, some sort of crossover feels inevitable. In other words, fingers are crossed that Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, or any other ex-Suit-ers will eventually be onboard, if only for cameos. Stay tuned.

