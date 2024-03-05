The Suits team unintentionally hit the jackpot when the 2011 series hit Netflix last summer and quickly became the top streaming show of 2023. The crew then began to appear in a handful of Super Bowl ads and reunited on stage minus one of the key players. She’s been busy with other stuff.

Now, Netflix has tapped Patrick J. Adams to return to the small screen for a new drama series titled Lockerbie. Barbie’s Connor Swindells and Tiny Beautiful Things’ Merritt Weaver are also slated to star.

The series will be a joint limited series from Netflix and BBC and focus on the real-life tragedy of the 1988 Pan Am Flight 103 in which a bomb went off over the small town of Scottish town of Lockerbie, killing 270 people. According to Deadline, the series will take a look at the aftermath and investigation. Here is the synopsis:

Lockerbie will focus on the investigation into the crash on both sides of the Atlantic and the devastating effect it had on the small town and the families who lost loved ones. From the initial exhaustive search for evidence on the ground in Scotland, via the U.S. and Malta to the trial at Camp Zeist in 2000, the drama takes us right up to the most recent indictment at the end of 2022.

Filming is reportedly already underway in Scotland. Meanwhile, Colin Firth is tapped to star in a Peacock series inspired by the same event. He’s been on a true crime kick lately.

All of this just goes to show you that if you put your mind to it, a project from a decade ago can always come back and revitalize your career! Start planning now, and you’ll have your own Netflix show in 2043.

(Via Deadline)