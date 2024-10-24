The James Wan-produced Teacup is currently tearing through an initial eight-episode season, which launched on Oct. 10 with weekly two-episode drops set to conclude on Oct. 31. So, the season hasn’t yet finished streaming, and we mostly don’t know who will live or die (although the unfortunate Claire, portrayed by Holly A. Morris, already let the audience know what happens when someone crosses the ominously-drawn line), but viewers are already wondering whether the Peacock series will continue.

Will There Be A Teacup Season 2?

Showrunner Ian McCulloch spoke with SFX Magazine and sounds pretty confident that at least two more seasons are possible, although those stories still need to be crafted, if the viewership is there:

“I’ll be perfectly honest with you, I don’t know what happens in season 2. And I don’t know what happens in season 3. But I know that the stakes are high enough. The challenge will be, how do you keep it the same show? But I think you’ll see at the end of the season: ‘Oh, okay, I see where they’re going.’ If we were so lucky, then we’ll dive back in.”

It’s worth noting that the series, which follows residents in rural Georgia fighting against what follows after a gas-masked dude draws those aforementioned boundaries, strips down the ideas behind Robert McCammon’s Stinger novel to focus only on a few characters. And that leaves plenty more source material for further onscreen inspiration.

McCulloch previously stressed the minimalism of the approach that James Wan called also “so big and scary,” but the localized focus of this story obviously provides a launching-off opportunity to follow other characters, no matter what has happened (and will happen) to characters portrayed by Yvonne Strahovski, Scott Speedman, and Chaske Spencer.

Draw those blinds, people. Peacock’s Teacup streams new episodes on Thursdays.