Will There Be A ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 5?

The Umbrella Academy audience has been through a lot alongside the show’s ensemble cast, including a pandemic that set production back on multiple seasons while the cast keeps on twisting and even having dance-offs to vanquish their rival siblings and keep saving humanity, again and again.

There’s debate to be had whether humanity deserves these feats, but the Hargreeves siblings were burdened with their powers, and now, they suddenly do not have them for the fourth season. That’s where the fourth season begins and streams beginning on August 8 with six new episodes. Once viewers are done binging that new batch this weekend (or even sooner) there’s a tempting question to be asked: