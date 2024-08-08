The Umbrella Academy audience has been through a lot alongside the show’s ensemble cast, including a pandemic that set production back on multiple seasons while the cast keeps on twisting and even having dance-offs to vanquish their rival siblings and keep saving humanity, again and again.
There’s debate to be had whether humanity deserves these feats, but the Hargreeves siblings were burdened with their powers, and now, they suddenly do not have them for the fourth season. That’s where the fourth season begins and streams beginning on August 8 with six new episodes. Once viewers are done binging that new batch this weekend (or even sooner) there’s a tempting question to be asked:
Will There Be A The Umbrella Academy Season 5?
Nope. This is the end of the line, the final apocalypse, and the final dance for the siblings, including Victor (Elliot Page), Diego (David Castañeda), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Luther (Tom Hopper), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Number Five (Aidan Gallagher), and Ben (Justin H. Min). The siblings pick up the fourth season as “normal” people without their usual (cursed) abilities, and that makes it difficult to halt this final apocalypse, but star and Oscar winner Page recently told Men’s Health that now was the time to end the series, as difficult as it might feel for the show’s devoted audience:
You want to end strong. You wouldn’t want to carry it on to a degree or make it what’s so fun and special and unique about it dwindle. And so I suppose I guess we feel really lucky to have had four seasons and to go into the fourth knowing it’s the fourth. Hopefully we can answer some of the questions audiences want answered and hopefully the conclusion feels fulfilling.
Four seasons of The Umbrella Academy are now streaming on Netflix.