Not only are such feel-good moments rare in this AMC gathering of shows, but when the good vibes do flow, they don’t last long. Plenty of examples exist, but one that immediately comes to mind is the sixth season domestic-bliss morning , which saw Daryl and Rick head out on a supply run with Michonne requesting her fave toothpaste. Not too long after, Negan’s Saviors made their presence known, and the flagship series entered its most brutal arc, so really, how long can we expect Rick and Michonne’s peace to last? There’s probably a more fitting question to be asked on that note.

Nearly a decade after Rick Grimes disappeared with the helicopter people , Michonne found him in CRM custody and brought his mind back, too. In The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live ‘s first season finale, the couple returned home to Alexandria, where they were immediately greeted by Judith and RJ, which added up to a a rare happy ending in this post-apocalyptic universe.

Will There Be A The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Season 2?

A second season would likely crush that happiness, and AMC has given no indication that they’re going there. Upon the first season’s release, The Walking Dead architect Scott Gimple seemed to suggest that he wanted a second season to exist, but he also admitted to Entertainment Weekly, “It might just be in my brain. It might just be my fan fiction.” Honestly, this seems like it’s for the best? Let one happy ending stand in this f*cked up world. Let these two randy lovers keep moaning forever. Please.

However, the lack of a second season wouldn’t mean that this is the end of Rick and Michonne’s action in the TWD realm. Andrew Lincoln suggested (as revealed by Hollywood Reporter) that the duo could visit another series in crossover mode: “There are other very important characters in the universe that are still wandering around and alive that I think it might be quite exciting to have them breathe the same air and see how long they survive together.”

The most likely candidate for this, sadly, is not The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon because it’s absurd enough already that Carol managed to find Daryl in freaking France (and they are headed to Spain). Yet Dead City feels like fair game. Also, I wouldn’t mind seeing Rick sneak up on Negan to knock that smug smile off his face. Make it happen.