Will There Be A ‘Tulsa King’ Spin Off?

Taylor Sheridan’s Tulsa King moved production to Atlanta for the currently running second season. That was the case because Sylvester Stallone literally cannot handle Oklahoma heat (and who can blame him because it’s frequently hotter than Hotlanta there), which stands separate from the heat that his Dwight Manfredi has been feeling from the ATF.

The multi-city influence extends in front of the camera for this season, too, with Frank Grillo entering the scene as Kansas City mobster Bill Bevilaqua, and with whispers about Sheridan considering a Tulsa King spin off set elsewhere, Hollywood Reporter couldn’t resist broaching the subject in a conversation with ex-showrunner and current writer Terence Winter.