Showtime’s legal drama Your Honor wrapped up its second and final season last year, but after dropping on Netflix, the series is finding a whole new audience. Who could have predicted this?

The series stars Bryan Cranston as a New Orleans judge whose son accidentally becomes involved in mob-related murder. Hunter Doohan, Hope Davis, Isiah Whitlock Jr. and Michael Stuhlbarg also star.

While Showtime confirmed in 2022 that the second season would be the last, if the series gets enough momentum and interest, it would not be that far-fetched for Netflix to order another round of episodes. We’ve seen it before! But for now, the two seasons are all we get.

In March 2023, showrunner Joey Hartstone addressed the idea of a third season. “It’s definitely above my pay grade,” he said on Tales From Yaya. “You know Season 1 ended and we thought that was going to be it. Obviously, there was a Season 2. I think the hope is always that a show will be successful and well-liked by its audience enough that there can be a future somehow. It’s not my call but I would be happy to see it continue.”

On the other hand, the show wrapped up Cranston’s storyline, but he does have interest in returning to produce a different storyline. “I’d be very interested in producing that,” he told Deadline last spring. “I don’t know about being in it because my guy’s back in prison.” When has the idea of prison been enough to stop Cranston’s characters? Or even Cranston himself?

Your Honor is now streaming on Netflix.