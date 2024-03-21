Suits took over streaming in the U.S. throughout 2023, including an unofficial Summer of Suits on Netflix. For some reason, seemingly everyone who missed the original USA Network run (and probably some of those viewers, too), decided to start busting out the Meghan Markle-starring series in binge format. This led to the nine-season series (that concluded in 2019) setting massive records and eventually even inspired NBC to greenlight a Suits LA spinoff.

Netflix, as well, has embraced the fever by casting Suits star Patrick J. Adams in his own series, and the fun isn’t over yet. Suits did air in the United Kingdom, once upon a time, but it’s going to be back on broadcast TV across the pond. The BBC actually snatched up the rights (from NBCUniversal) for the show’s entire run, via Hollywood Reporter:

Suits is continuing to cash in on its current popularity. The BBC has acquired all nine seasons of the hit American legal drama, along with mockumentary St. Denis Medical and the series continuation of the hit Best Man films, The Best Man: The Final Chapters, for its TV channels and the BBC iPlayer streaming service.

Will the show still be present on Netflix in the U.K., too? No details there yet, but it’s almost certain that the Royal fam will not be too excited that Meghan Markle will soon pop up on even more TVs throughout England and Ireland. As if they aren’t already stressed out enough about a certain controversy this year, right? Kensington Palace is probably hoping for a break right about now.

