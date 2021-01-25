Will ‘WandaVision’ Connect The MCU, ‘X-Men,’ And Fox Superhero Verse?

We’re three episodes into WandaVision, and things are starting to get weird — multi-verse story bridging weird.

While the show’s first two episodes managed to introduce the sitcom-inspired fantasy that Wanda and Vision found themselves somewhat mysteriously housed in, the show’s third episode launched (quite literally) our collective conspiracy theorizing into overdrive with a few key reveals. We recapped a few of them here, but the show’s consistent Easter egg-hiding deserves a closer look, not just because the writers are doing a terrific job of calling back to Wanda Maximoff’s rich comic-book origins but because these teases might be setting up Wandavision as a sort of lynchpin for the future of the MCU.

It’s a bold choice, to reprogram the blockbuster superhero model through a genre-bending streaming offering that delights in niche comedy and cheeky pop culture callbacks, but so far, WandaVision has been able to deliver on all fronts. There’s definitely something sinister lurking beneath the technicolor glow, and the show is starting to dive into more comic lore, possibly in an attempt by Disney and Marvel to incorporate more superhero universes within the MCU.

Disney recently acquired 21st Century Fox, which means they now own the rights to pretty much every comic book franchise of note that isn’t tied to the DC universe. That merger has had plenty of fans wondering whether characters from the X-Men verse or even the Fantastic Four franchise might soon make their way to the MCU, especially considering the loss of bigger-name heroes like Iron Man and Captain America have left a void to be filled. With Marvel heading into possibly its most ambitious phase yet, the choice to have Wanda Maximoff set up this new foray into multi-verses and space-charting adventures can’t be an accident.

This brings us back to WandaVision and the clues the show has hidden in its first few episodes.

We know that the world Wanda is currently living in isn’t real. Though decades change with each episode, only days have passed from the first installment to when she gives birth to her twin boys, Tommy and Billy, in Episode Three. We also know that the townsfolk populating Westview are more than they seem. Agnes (the brilliant Kathryn Hahn) may be a powerful witch named Agatha Harkness, who served as a mentor for Wanda Maximoff in the comics and had a key role to play in her descent into madness. While Agnes and the rest of Westview’s residents seem compelled to act out this small-town fantasy, they also seem to be aware, at least on some level, that this world is one of Wanda’s making. Both Agnes and Herb (David Payton) nearly reveal that to Vision before thinking better of it, but it’s interesting that both of these characters are more sentient than they let on.

There are theories that Agnes and Herb (who may serve as a callback to the comic book character of Herbert Edgar Wyndham, a genetic scientist with roots in Wanda’s origin story and the ability to turn super-powered beings into dangerous weapons) were two people Wanda herself might have sought out after the events of Avengers: Endgame in the hopes of bringing Vision back to life. Maybe something went wrong, and they’re now trapped in Wanda’s dreamworld or maybe the plan was to have her build the fantasy and want to stay there all along?

But Agnes and Herb aren’t the only magical beings in Westview. Fans think Dottie (Emma Caufield) may be a stand-in for the multiverse hero known as Arcanna, who has naturally occurring powers and had a big role to play in Marvel’s Defenders comic series. So why would someone want to trap Wanda and these powerful beings in an alternate reality, and how does that hint at the MCU’s expansion into X-Men territory?