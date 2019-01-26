From Michael Myers To ‘The Walking Dead’: The Evolution Of A William Shatner Face Mask

Entertainment Features
01.26.19

AMC

In 1975, William Shatner starred in a little-seen film horror film alongside John Travolta called The Devil’s Rain. It’s not a good movie. Roger Ebert hated it, saying that it was “painfully dull,” while The New York Times said it was as “horrible as watching an egg fry.” It was only released in Los Angeles and New York and probably would have been lost in the bowels of cinematic history, had it not been for one footnote.

In the film, all the actors had casts of their faces made, because in the movie, the characters’ faces melt, and they needed to make masks for the melting scenes. In the film, the prosthetic for Shatner’s melting face looked like this:

Bryanston Distributing Company

The Devil’s Rain was produced by Bryanston Distributing Company, the same production company that released the very first John Carpenter film, 1974’s Dark Star, as well as The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Meanwhile, the original cast mold of William Shatner’s face from The Devil’s Rain was later used to by Don Post Studios to create Halloween (the holiday) masks of Shatner’s Star Trek character, Captain Kirk, which could be bought in stores.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Halloween#The Walking Dead
TAGSHalloweenThe Walking Dead

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.25.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.23.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.22.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.21.19 5 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.18.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.15.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP