‘Willow’ Might Be Coming Back As A Disney+ Show

When it was released just over 30 years ago, Ron Howard and George Lucas’ fantasy adventure Willow didn’t exactly set the box office on fire. In fact, it was a minor disappointment, grossing double its production budget but no more. But, like A Christmas Story, Newsies, and The Thing — or, to go back even further, The Wizard of Oz and It’s a Wonderful Life — it went on to a sturdy afterlife, as was bound to happen to a film that was basically The Hobbit but with more Val Kilmer turning into a pig.

Now it appears the reboot gods may be smiling upon it. As per /Film, Howard — who directed it, from a story by Lucas — was on MTV’s “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, and said there’s real talk of turning Willow into a TV show. He says Jon Kasdan, one of the writers on Howard’s Solo: A Star Wars Story, has been “hounding” him about rebooting his cult fave. The idea is to turn it into a program for the forthcoming Disney+.

“I think it’d be a great way to go,” Howard said. “In fact, George always talked about the possibility of a Willow series, and it’d be great and more intimate, and built around that character and some of the others. And Jon Kasdan has, I think, an inspired take on it and it could be really, really cool.”