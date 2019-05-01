‘Willow’ Might Be Coming Back As A Disney+ Show

05.01.19 53 mins ago

MGM

When it was released just over 30 years ago, Ron Howard and George Lucas’ fantasy adventure Willow didn’t exactly set the box office on fire. In fact, it was a minor disappointment, grossing double its production budget but no more. But, like A Christmas Story, Newsies, and The Thing — or, to go back even further, The Wizard of Oz and It’s a Wonderful Life — it went on to a sturdy afterlife, as was bound to happen to a film that was basically The Hobbit but with more Val Kilmer turning into a pig.

Now it appears the reboot gods may be smiling upon it. As per /Film, Howard — who directed it, from a story by Lucas — was on MTV’s “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, and said there’s real talk of turning Willow into a TV show. He says Jon Kasdan, one of the writers on Howard’s Solo: A Star Wars Story, has been “hounding” him about rebooting his cult fave. The idea is to turn it into a program for the forthcoming Disney+.

“I think it’d be a great way to go,” Howard said. “In fact, George always talked about the possibility of a Willow series, and it’d be great and more intimate, and built around that character and some of the others. And Jon Kasdan has, I think, an inspired take on it and it could be really, really cool.”

