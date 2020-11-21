TBS announced in April that it was reviving the obstacle course game show Wipeout after it left the network TV airwaves, but tragedy reportedly struck the production earlier this week. According to TMZ, a contestant on the TBS reboot of the show died after completing the obstacle course. A Deadline report confirmed the incident happened on Wednesday, saying the contestant went to the hospital after filming and later died.

Deadline has confirmed with sources close to production that the contestant on the TBS show needed medical attention after completing the course and was seen to by medical professionals before paramedics were called and the contestant was taken to hospital, where he later died. The incident took place on Wednesday at the show’s location in the Santa Clarita, CA area.

It’s unclear if the contestant suffered injuries on the show, or even if they fell while running through the elaborate obstacle course set up for people to compete on. Both reports indicated that the contestant “completed” the course, which would indicate that they didn’t suffer a serious enough fall to eliminate them the way the obstacles are meant to in order to get laughs from viewers.

Deadline also got a statement from TBS about the incident.

“We are devastated to have learned of his passing and our deepest sympathy goes out to the family,” a TBS spokeswoman said. “We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them at this time,” an Endemol Shine North America spokesman added.

According to the network, the show’s return the airwaves will be hosted by John Cena and and Nicole Byer and featured a slightly retooled format. The announcement of the show’s return in April came with a call for casting, along with the signature giant red balls for which the show became famous.