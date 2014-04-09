The 10 Absolute Worst Ways ‘Mad Men’ Could End, According To The Internet

Mad Men kicks off the first half of its final season this Sunday night on AMC, and although the actual finale to the series is more than a year away, it’s never too early to start speculating about where the series will end. I’m sorry, this is the Internet. It’s going to be a major topic of conversation for the next 14 months. Theories will fly with reckless abandon. Just crawl on down into the rabbit hole with us. Bring a blanket.
However, some folks over on Reddit have already gotten a head start on the rest of us by predicting the worst possible endings to Mad Men. I’ll be honest: They’re all terrible, but most of them are so funny that the terrible-ness of them could be offset by how hilarious these finales might be, especially the last one, which as far as I’m concerned, is the PERFECT ending to Mad Men.
1. From Zykium, who provides us with the Terminator ending:
Don is actually a time traveler. His campaigns always work because he knows what campaigns were popular. Peggy was sent back to get close and stop him by the High Council
2. From mm825, who gives us Danger — the Internet’s foremost expert on Pete Campbell — his dream ending, if in the post credit-scene, Pete Campbell is also eaten by a bear.
Pete wins: he marries Peggy, takes over the firm, fires Don, kills Ken Cosgrove.
3. From wamco and Zykium, who double-team on the history repeats itself ending:
Don is kicked by a horse and dies in front of Sally. Sally fakes her death after becoming a flight attendant to escape the memories. Moves to Tacoma, makes her fortune selling patio furniture.
4. NumberMuncher gives us the most GIFable ending possible:
Point of view massacre of everyone in the office from a riding lawnmower in the style of The Shining.
5. Phunk provides us with the necessary callback the worst finale ever, Dexter:
Don fakes his death by driving his boat into a hurricane. We then see him living as a lumberjack with a beard.
6. Here’s the obligatory How I Met Your Mother ending, from resident16:
Don meets the love of his life. SHE DIES. He ends up going back to Betty.
7. Genericname48 offers the worst of the worst endings. UGH.
Don jumps out of a window and falls to his death mimicking the intro. It would be so predictable and unsatisfying.
8. From heysend, the NOT GREAT, BOB ending no one wants:
A lucky strike billboard falls and crushes Don on a California freeway.
9. Zykium, again, with the Bob Newhart ending with a 30 Rock twist:
He wakes up next to Tina Fey, hooks for hands. “Liz! Get me my pen hook. I have the perfect idea for a sketch for your show! Can Tracy do a British accent?
10. Finally, Linusbey gives us the Theory Guy’s wet dream ending (thank you, Linusbey):
Bob Benson reveals himself as a psychopath working for the FBI and blows Megan’s brains out with Pete’s shotgun, doing schizophrenic overlord Ginsberg’s bidding. Ginsberg is shouting “JUST LIKE SHARON TATE! SYMBOLISMMMM! [Diabolical laughter]” Meanwhile Don and Joan were sleeping in the office, because the audience thinks they have so much chemistry, and when they walk out they find Pete’s killed himself and Roger’s had a fatal heart attack. The bullpen’s like the last act of Hamlet. Duck is in the corner, sh*tting on Dawn’s desk. Dr. Rapist walks in as a zombie and tries to violate Harry, who runs out in tears (a subtle nod to the S1 finale, amazing). Everything that’s been foreshadowed ends up happening, Don takes Chekhov’s gun and mounts the lawnmower, breaks through the glass and soars into the air! Peggy, Ken, Stan and Sal bid him a tearful goodbye, and Don goes past Ted’s little plane and he smiles and gives him a thumbs up, and as the lawnmower leaves the atmosphere he sees Mrs Blankenship in orbit. He rides the lawnmower all the way to the sun, who with CGI has Bert’s moustache and beard. He hears Bert saying, ‘If the king loves music, there’s little wrong in the land.’ Don nods and explodes. A space song by David Bowie plays and cue credits.
That screenshot is from Betty’s best moment on the show.
The final half of this season is just Draper helping to stage the moon landing.
WUT IF THEY END THE SHOW WITHOUT ANY EASTER EGGS???
It’s going to be a shot-for-shot remake of the last two episodes of My Mother the Car.
Don slowly sips some scotch, looks directly at the camera and says “We really were some mad men.”
If he were to then wink and smile at the camera after saying that I’d probably throw a brick through my TV
YEAAAAAAAAAAAAAAGHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!
freeze frame, happy days theme song plays over fast forward credits
Bobby Draper is Bobby Benson. Bobby Benson is Bobby Draper.
One thing about the Pete Campbell/Bear theory that may never have been touched on: I’m just watching the Sopranos now (I know, I know), and in the fifth season a black bear menaces the Sopranos family home while Tony is on the outs with Carmela.
Matthew Weiner, of course, worked on The Sopranos with David Chase. He was possibly in the writers’ room when the bear storylines were being pitched and fleshed out. He’s likely carrying around a few bear attack plotlines that were never filmed, and now, as showrunner, will be able to give them the attention that they deserve.
Logistically, he likely has extensive bear actor handling experience, and likely maintains an updated list of bear trainer contacts.
I watched the season 5 opener with two Sopranos virgins who couldn’t understand my love for the show, or why I had to watch it at 9pm on Sunday with no interruption. when the bear shows up one of these dickweeds says, “a bear in new jersey? yeah right.”
Funny you mention that. I was reading the Sopranos wiki about that episode, and one fact jumped out: That episode — the season 5 premiere — was the first episode with Matthew Weiner on the writing staff.
Best ending – Benson shows up to the office in full rambo mode, mowing people down one after another. Then just as he kicks in Don’s door about to blast him back to korea, Glen repels down from the roof of the building, and kickblasts right through the glass wind, and decapitates him with a samurai sword before defenstrating his still babbling head.
Don proclaims “Glenn you’re my hero”, and then Glen and Sallie ride of into the sunset on a nuclear missile, then they both look down at Betty below flipping out like cameron diaz at the end of very bad things, and flip her the bird.
Roll credits.
The show ended years ago, shark-wise.
The guy that Sterling fired twice gets hired again so that he can have a going away party thrown for him and be fired once again. During the party, he poisons the punch, taking out half the office.
Don, Pete, and Peggy are out of the office and thus spared, but were on a flight to a creative meeting with a customer. They are riding in an American Airlines jet that is struck by… A Mohawk airlines yet.
Burt Cooper slept through the poisoned party and thus survives. He consoles then marries Trudy Campbell.
Fat Betty dies from diabetes while stealing scoops of her daughter’s ice cream.
Oh, and Sterling’s Gold is optioned for a movie long after his death. The star of the feature film: Actress Sally Draper.
It bombs, of course.
It was all a dream. Don is still standing at the fur coat store, trying to sell a fur coat to Roger Sterling, but the entire series was him spacing out, imagining a career in advertising!
Peggy and Don have a huge fight over creative differences just before he leaves for California. When she gets back to the office, she sees a half-full glass of scotch. “It was him the whole time” she mutters to herself, realizing that Don has not only been her benefactor, but the one she has been in love with the ENTIRE TIME. “Quick, get me to the airport!” she yells to Ginsberg. “There’s no time! Don’s plane leaves in 15 minutes from LaGuardia” he yells. “Quick, I have a Vespa!” yells Stan. They race to LaGuardia. Peggy spots Don just as he is about to board a Mohawk Airlines flight to California. “I love you,” she proclaims to him in front of a crowd. Don glances at Megan. “I know,” he murmurs. Peggy gives her impassioned plea for why she and Don belong together. An exasperated Megan shrieks at Don, “you’re not going to choose her plain face over this are you?” Don stammers. “Peggy, I cant……” he starts, “go to California.” He runs to her and kisses her passionately. The crowd erupts in applause as Bobby dumps a bowl of spaghetti on Megan’s head. “I’m going to California without you then! My career is important!” yells Megan.
On the way back to the office, Don and Peggy find out that Mohawk Airplane has crashed in Iowa, killing all passengers. “Well,” says Don. “Guess we have our work cut out for today.” They laugh and drive off into the sunset.
Slight problem with this, Mohawk never flew to California. The furthest west they flew was to Chicago and Minneapolis.
THAT’S your problem with it?
The entire show turns out to be a commercial for AMC.
Sally and Don end the show murdering Pete and spend the rest of their lives on the road as two-bit con artists.
Everyone dies of lung cancer in a montage sequence set to disco music.
The youngest Draper will be playing with a snow globe containing a miniature ad agency. . .
The were dead the whole time.
After his father, mother and siblings are killed in a drunk driving incident, Gene Draper grows up an orphan, moves to New Mexico and starts a meth empire
Don’s plane is hijacked by Russian KGB agents. He loses his memory and ends up working on A Young Doctor’s Notebook.