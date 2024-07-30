How does a television show continue without it star? Well, hiring James Spader to play a character named Robert California is one way. But it appears Yellowstone is going in a different direction.

As you are probably aware, especially if you’re a dad above the age of 50, Kevin Costner is not returning for the final season of Paramount Network mega-hit Yellowstone. Why? Well, it’s messy. Fans of the Taylor Sheridan-created series have wondered how the final six episodes will go without the Horizon: An American Saga star / financier. A new teaser (with old clips) offered a possible direction, with the focus shifting from Costner’s character to the conflict between Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie (Wes Bentley).

You can watch the teaser below.

Earlier this year, Reilly revealed her dream ending for Beth. “Peace, I think,” she told TVLine. “As possible as it is for any of us. Peace requires some digging and some surrender and letting go of old pains and hurts. I certainly believe that she can find that. Whether or not that’s possible, I don’t know. She’s such a warrior, isn’t she? Her reason to be is to protect. Her reason to be is to fight. But I’d like to see that for her.”

Would she settle for peace between Kevin Costner and Taylor Sheridan?

Yellowstone returns to Paramount Network on November 10.