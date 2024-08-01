What Happened To Matthew McConaughey’s ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff Series?

It’s hard to keep track of all the Yellowstone spin-offs. There’s the one with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren; the one without Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren; Lawmen: Bass Reeves, which is actually its own thing even though it’s created by Taylor Sheridan. There’s a few more in there, too, including 2024, which was originally going to star Matthew McCoughney, but he’s reportedly since left the project, which has been retitled to The Madison.

TVLine reports that Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, and Patrick J. Adams are “nearing deals” to star in The Madison, which is “rumored to follow wealthy matriarch Stacy Clyburn and her family as they leave New York City and head to Montana in the wake of her husband and brother-in-law’s tragic deaths in a plane crash.” Yup, sounds like a Taylor Sheridan show.

Here’s more:

Last fall, Paramount Network ordered to series the then-titled 2024, a Yellowstone sequel that was to star Matthew McConaughey and possibly feature Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and Luke Grimes reprising their roles of Beth Dutton, Rip Wheeler, and Kayce Dutton, respectively. It’s unclear whether Russell will be assuming the role that McConaughey was supposed to play or taking on a new character entirely.

It was only last year that McCoughney referred to starring in a Yellowstone spinoff as “an awesome vacation,” but it sounds like things might have gone sour between the Oscar winner and Sheridan. “Matthew doesn’t particularly like behind-the-scenes drama,” an insider said. Another possible explanation is that McCoughney wanted too much money.

Will we ever know? Maybe not. But hey, Kurt Russell!

