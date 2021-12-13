In one heck of a casting coup, Tom Hanks has joined the Yellowstone prequel 1883, which according to creator Taylor Sheridan will feature a cavalcade of guest stars. The cast is already stacked with the likes of Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, and Billy Bob Thornton, but apparently, Hanks is a just a small taste of surprises to come. Thanks to the massive success of Yellowstone, the prequel will explore the origins of the Dutton family ranch that Kevin Costner has been defending by any means necessary for the past four seasons.

As of this writing, Hanks’ role in 1883 appears to be a cameo, for now, and it centers around McGraw’s character reliving a bloody battle from his time as a Confederate soldier. Via Deadline:

A famous photograph of the carnage in the brutal Civil War Battle of Antietam comes to life, with Tim McGraw’s James Dutton character picking himself off the ground following the concussive conflict. A Confederate officer, Dutton can only sit dazed as he surveys death all around him. As Union troops approach, a gloved hand falls on Dutton’s shoulder. He looks up and it is a sympathetic three-star general, inspired by General George Meade. Playing him is two-time Oscar-winner Tom Hanks.

Hanks’ appearance marks the actors’ increasing foray into the world of streaming. He’s become a regular presence on Apple TV+ thanks to Finch and Greyhound, but 1883 will be his first performance for Paramount Plus where the prequel series will begin streaming on Sunday, December 19.

