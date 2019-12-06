You‘s second season arrives before month’s end, and it’s pretty wild that this series was dropped by Lifetime, right? The series achieved critical acclaim there but languished in the ratings, but when the first season surfaced on Netflix, it became a killer hit. According to the streamer, the far-too-addictive stalker-drama was viewed by 40 million viewers. Many of those fans then unsettled Penn Badgley, who tried to talk them out of their obsession with stalker Joe Goldberg. That’s not only a testament to folks’ obsession with killers but to Badgley’s jaggedly smooth performance while portraying one.

As far as teasers go, the 1:10 runtime provides plenty of background for what Joe’s been doing since he extinguished the life of his true love, Beck. One can expect this season to follow author Caroline Kepnes’ sequel, Hidden Boddies, in which Joe moves from New York to Los Angeles in order to put his sloppily executed homicides in the past. Of course, he left that jar of pee in Peach Salinger’s home, and it does haunt him, but for now, this teaser shows him express disgust toward his vapid surroundings. He’s a fan of gluten, that Joe. However, he’s no longer Joe, as we find out when the barista asks for his name. Meet Will.

Will shall pursue a new lady named Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), and his ex-girlfriend, Candace (Ambyr Childers) will surface again. Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll) also joins the series, and he’s pretty good at dying on TV already, but let’s hope Will allows him to stick around for awhile.

You‘s second season will stream Dec. 26 on Netflix.