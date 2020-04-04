The Actor Who Played A Young Barry Allen On ‘The Flash’ Died At 16

One of the actors who played Barry Allen on the CW version of The Flash is dead at 16. The Hollywood Reporter shared the news on Friday that Logan Williams, who played a young version of the title character’s superhero alter ego Barry Allen, had died.

Williams played ‘Young Barry’ in nine episodes from 2014-16, was the younger version of Allen, who as an adult was played by Grant Gustin.

Logan Williams, who played a young Barry Allen on the CW’s The Flash, died Thursday according to multiple reports. He was 16. A rep for Williams could not immediately be reached for more information, but according to Canada’s Tri-City News, his mother, Marlyse Williams, said Friday she is “absolutely devastated” over his death. No cause of death was revealed.

The story included a post from a The Flash co-star Grant Gust mourning the loss on Instagram.

“Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly,” Gust wrote. “I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them.”

A number of other actors and organizations reacted to the news as well, including the SAG-AFTRA Foundation on Twitter.

We are heartbroken at the loss of young @sagaftra member & @TheCW #TheFlash actor Logan Williams. We send our love and condolences to his friends and family. https://t.co/fhOhiP01Hi — SAG-AFTRA Foundation (@sagaftraFOUND) April 3, 2020

It’s initially unclear what happened to Williams, but it’s yet another tragic story in a news cycle that never seems to stop producing them these days.

[via THR]