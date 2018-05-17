YouTube Is Combining Its Music And Streaming Video Into One Service — YouTube Premium

#Streaming #YouTube
05.17.18 43 mins ago
youtube premium

UPROXX/Getty Image

As the streaming music market has shaken out to be a war between Spotify and Apple, and as the streaming video wars have become Netflix vs. everyone else, Google has been an also-ran. Despite Google Play Music, YouTube Music, and YouTube Red all in the mix, none of them have really made a dent. So Google is going to consolidate them in hopes of finally getting some real traction in both music and video streaming.

The new service, YouTube Music Premium, will focus on streaming music, with the video streaming as an extra. The basic free app will have the basics: Ad-supported music playback, with Google’s search incorporated so you can find songs based on lyrics or descriptions. In other words. For $10 a month, the ads go away and you get the ability to download and “background listen,” that is, the ability to lock your phone and put it in your pocket, or do something else with it. Why, precisely, YouTube doesn’t want you to listen to its ads remains unexplained. If this sounds like Google Play Music, that’s because it is, and it appears Google intends the two to be interchangeable; if you subscribe to Music, you’ll automatically get a YouTube Music Premium subscription.

Finally, for $2 extra, or $12 a month, you get YouTube Premium, which strips out ads from YouTube video content, lets you download anything from YouTube, and gets you access to YouTube Originals. In other words, YouTube thinks its streaming music and its streaming content is worth Netflix money. But is it? That’s something of an open question. YouTube Red has struggled to get any traction, even with Cobra Kai, and YouTube Music, while it’s done better, is still decidedly third in the streaming music race. Leading with music is probably a smart strategy no matter what, but at the same time, demanding Spotify money for the music, and Netflix money for a more modest collection of originals, seems ambitious. We’ll see when the service debuts May 22nd.

(via Ars Technica)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Streaming#YouTube
TAGSstreamingstreaming musicyoutube

Listen To This

All The New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.14.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 6 days ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 6 days ago
Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 1 week ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 3 weeks ago
Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP