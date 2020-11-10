Zendaya made Emmys history by becoming the youngest person ever to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, beating the previous record-holder, Killing Eve‘s Jodie Comer, by two years. The 24-year-old Euphoria star told Timothée Chalamet, who she appears in Dune with, that it was a weird experience for probably obvious reasons.

“There were these people in hazmat suits that went around to all the nominees’ houses with awards. So basically if you won, you’d grab it quickly from them and have it. If you didn’t win, they’d just take it with them and leave,” she said (we know what this looks like thanks to Ramy Youssef). Zendaya didn’t have a full speech prepared, but “I was like, ‘OK, let me just write down a few little bullet points.’ Usually I would just go up there and say what’s in my heart, but everybody was like, ‘No, I think you should definitely write something down.’ But then I worried maybe that’s bad luck to have something prepared, because it’s like, I don’t know… So the day of, I just wrote a little thing down to have just in case. And that was very helpful. I was very nervous, but I’m glad my family was there.”

She didn’t need a speech. Her viral reaction said more than words could.

Chalamet also asked Zendaya to name her favorite memory from shooting Dune. “I guess it was the dance parties that I hosted in my room,” she answered, adding that Javier Bardem “popped in” one time. Throw some Momoa in there, and baby, you got a dance party going.

